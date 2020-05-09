Geraldine DamicoDied April 24, 2020Petaluma and formerly CrockettGeraldine Damico, age 88, of Petaluma and formerly Crockett, passed away on April 24, 2020. A long time resident of Crockett, where she grew up in a large extended family, Gerry was preceded in death by George, her husband of 43 years, and son Anthony. She is survived by daughters Paula (Dan) of Redding, CA; Lisa (Paul) of Petaluma, CA; and four grandchildren.Always an excellent student, Gerry was a graduate of John Swett High School and St. Joseph's College of Nursing in San Francisco, a city she loved. Gerry worked for over 35 years as a surgical RN for Vallejo General Hospital, and later Sutter Solano Hospital. She was a natural organizer and calm under pressure which suited her position as a charge nurse for the OR. In retirement, Gerry enjoyed traveling with George and spending time with her family. Gardening, decorating, good books, music, theater, ocean beaches, and getting together with friends and fellow nurses from St.Joseph's for lunch brought her joy. She was a member of Crockett ICF and St. Rose Catholic Church for many years. Family was important to her, and Gerry delighted in hosting large, family holiday dinners, with delicious food and a beautifully set table, and baking her special biscotti, the grandchildren's favorite.Gerry loved the Serenity Prayer and lived her life in accordance. An embroidered copy hung on the wall of her home, and its words were engraved on a bracelet she wore. She set an example for others, always kind and supportive, yet strong in the face of adversity or despair. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, always the loving caregiver for family or friends in need, and a voice of reason to go to for advice or solace. She will be missed by all who knew her, but especially by her loving family.Due to Covid-19 restrictions, inurnment and memorial will be held at a later date. Please consider making a contribution in her name to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.