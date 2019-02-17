Geraldine Emmazella Russell

July 27, 1927-February 10, 2019

Resident of Concord

Born Geraldine Emmazella Tilley, Gerry was born in Arnolds Park, Iowa to Leta and Harry Tilley. The family moved to Arkansas in 1937 for a year, then on to California in 1938 where they lived in Sonora and Modesto prior to settling in Concord. She graduated from Mt. Diablo High School in 1944. Gerry was married to Roy Harold Russell in 1945 while he was serving in the U. S. Navy. She attended Paris Beauty College in 1960, enjoying a 15 year career as a Beautician, prior to working for the Contra Costa County Housing Authority, retiring in 1986. She is lovingly survived by her sister Darlene Garrett; daughter June Russell Beite, son and daughter in law Robert H. and Sandy Russell; grandchildren Robert Slater, Anise Alcalde, Mike (Paula) Russell and Tina (Jeff) Spitzer; great grandchildren Cecily and Ciarra Slater, Bryson and Allyson Spitzer, Addyson and Dylan Alcalde; great great grandson Dominic Estrella. An open casket viewing will be held Monday February 18 from 4-8 p.m. Closed casket Funeral Services will be held Tuesday February 19, 11 A.M. All at Moore's Mission Funeral Home, 1390 Monument Blvd., Concord. Gerry will be buried with her husband Roy Harold at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Concord.





