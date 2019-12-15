|
Geraldine Frances Dutra
November 21, 1927 – December 6, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Geraldine Dutra passed away on Friday, December 6 with her loving husband at her side. Geri was born to Thomas W. Casey and Margaret Veronica McNulty in Alameda, CA on November 21, 1927. The family moved to San Francisco where Geri attended Star of the Sea High School. She graduated with Bachelor's Science Degree in nursing from Mount Saint Vincent New York. From the same college, she received State Nursing License to practice as a Registered Professional Nurse Practitioner.
Geri volunteered many years at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Also in her spare time making baby books, she adored children. Survived by her beloved husband of 46 years Joseph Dutra, Jr. and her sisters-in-law. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and many great friends. Visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:30 PM on Monday, December 16, 2019 with a Vigil at 6:30 PM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 37588 Fremont Blvd., Fremont. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:30 AM, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 37588 Fremont Blvd., Fremont. Burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 26320 Mission Blvd., Hayward.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019