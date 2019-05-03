|
Geraldine (Theis) Jorgensen
Castro Valley
On April 22, 2019 Gera went home to the Lord and met up again with her beloved husband Harold Jorgensen. Born Dec. 18, 1934 in Chicago, she made her way to California in the 1940s.
She will be dearly missed by Sons + Daughters Gail, Alan (deceased), Eric, Kim, Mark, Frank, Vince, Julie; Grandchildren Jeni, Tiffany, Matthew, Michael, Jacqueline, Andrew, Hailey, Kate; Great-grandchildren Aviana, James, Gunner; and all extended family and friends.
Gera loved children. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to Save the Children.org or other charity.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life Service Sat. May 18th, 11am, CV First Baptist Church, 18550 Redwood Rd, Castro Valley.
Published in East Bay Times on May 3, 2019