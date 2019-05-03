Home

POWERED BY

Services
First Baptist Church
18550 Redwood Rd
Castro Valley, CA 94546
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
CV First Baptist Church
18550 Redwood Rd
Castro Valley, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Jorgensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine (Theis) Jorgensen


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Geraldine (Theis) Jorgensen Obituary
Geraldine (Theis) Jorgensen
Castro Valley
On April 22, 2019 Gera went home to the Lord and met up again with her beloved husband Harold Jorgensen. Born Dec. 18, 1934 in Chicago, she made her way to California in the 1940s.
She will be dearly missed by Sons + Daughters Gail, Alan (deceased), Eric, Kim, Mark, Frank, Vince, Julie; Grandchildren Jeni, Tiffany, Matthew, Michael, Jacqueline, Andrew, Hailey, Kate; Great-grandchildren Aviana, James, Gunner; and all extended family and friends.
Gera loved children. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to Save the Children.org or other charity.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life Service Sat. May 18th, 11am, CV First Baptist Church, 18550 Redwood Rd, Castro Valley.


View the online memorial for Geraldine (Theis) Jorgensen
Published in East Bay Times on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.