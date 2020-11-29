Geraldine LeybaFebruary 23, 1925 - November 7, 2020Longtime Resident of OaklandGod called Gerry home at the age of 95 after a heroic challenge with Alzheimer's for several years. She was a very proud woman, all that knew her would say she was beautiful and a perfectionist.She loved sports and her family; she obviously outlived her generation. She enjoyed sewing, she made her granddaughter, Jocelyn an adorable red and white gingham dress (toddler) which Jocelyn has passed down to her daughters, Coco and Giselle. She was an accomplished artist, making several sketches, some of her daughter, Sherry, Jocelyn and Kenny, a darling puppy for her sister Irene, and an abundance of record jackets of musicians from the 40's and 50's.Gerry loved school! She was proud to be the 1st female President of Lockwood Jr. High School!! She belonged to the GAA (Girls Athletic Association), the Block C, the LKAC (The Ladies of King Arthur Court), secretary of the 10th grade, and also played night basketball and night softball. She toured CA playing softball at Army Camps and Naval Bases. She loved driving around at Christmastime to enjoy all the lights and décor. Her insides lit up and a warm smile glowed upon her face! Some of her other interests included being a member of the Bogey Brigade Golf Club, 600 Club Bowling, bowling in National and State Tournaments, playing cards, water aerobics, and she loved to dance (especially with Chester). On the weekends she enjoyed watching ice skating, Oakland A's (anytime), bowling, tennis, and football. It was so much fun watching the Warriors with her, she would have her jersey on and rooting for them all the way!! Gerry was well known for her spaghetti sauce (which her son now is well known for too) and her Veal Scallopini. Her favorite movie of all time was the Sound of Music and her favorite author was Nora Roberts.One Thanksgiving she and Frank hosted in their beautiful home up on the hill. The family had grown so much we had to setup 3 long tables in their living room, adorned with festive decor to celebrate their family, who all were her pride and joy.She is survived by her 2 children, Mark (Vickie), Sherry and stepdaughter Wendi, 7 adored Grandchildren, Aaron, Jeff, Missy, Noah (Adela), Dustin, Jocelyn (Nicholas), Kenneth (Rebecca), 17 Lovable Great-Grandchildren, Lorelei, Finnegan, Becca, Chris, John, Isabel, Bryce, Bailey, Isis, Emilio, Isabella, Neena, Coco, Emmanuel, Giselle, Emma, Benjamin and many nieces and nephews, and dear friends along the way. Gerry was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank, her loving parents Joe and Lucy Freitas, brother, Harold (Bev), sisters Beverly Freitas and Irene (George) Pavao and her dancing partner, Chester (Wendi's partner of 25 years).Her family would like to extend pure gratitude for all of the excellent care she received, especially from Hope Hospice. Also, all of the staff at Graham-Hitch Mortuary who took excellent care of her, including Chloe who made her look so beautiful for her daughter Sherry to see her for the last time.A Private Family Service will be held at a later date.Mom, you blessed all of us in so many ways, your spirit and love will live in our hearts forever.