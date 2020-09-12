Geraldine Lois Sumner "Maitre"January 10, 1932 - September 1, 2020Resident of San Leandro, CAShe leaves behind her loving husband, Tom, and her two children, Jacques and Michelle. In her youth after relocating from Arkansas, she worked at Southern Pacific RR and continued until retirement in 1992. She also did modeling and sang with a naval band on Treasure Island. The RR income kept her financially solvent. She loved life and laughter. Her best wishes to the friends she leaves behind!