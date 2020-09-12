1/1
Geraldine Lois "Maitre" Sumner
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine Lois Sumner "Maitre"
January 10, 1932 - September 1, 2020
Resident of San Leandro, CA
She leaves behind her loving husband, Tom, and her two children, Jacques and Michelle. In her youth after relocating from Arkansas, she worked at Southern Pacific RR and continued until retirement in 1992. She also did modeling and sang with a naval band on Treasure Island. The RR income kept her financially solvent. She loved life and laughter. Her best wishes to the friends she leaves behind!


View the online memorial for Geraldine Lois Sumner "Maitre"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved