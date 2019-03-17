Geraldine "Jerry" Muriel Kaiser Martin

January 11, 1923 ~ January 1, 2019

Resident of Oakland, California

Geraldine (Jerry) Muriel Kaiser Martin was born January 11, 1923 and died January 1, 2019 at Sunrise of Oakland Hills, Oakland, California. Jerry was the youngest child of Fred & Florence Kaiser of Oakland, her older sister Marjorie Kaiser Lessard & brother Robert Kaiser died before her. Jerry is survived by four nieces – Joan Curtis, Kathy Jones, Vicki Carlton & Roberta Kaiser, one nephew Robert Kaiser, several grandnieces & nephews and great grand nieces and nephews. She survived her husband of 33 years, Oscar Theodore Martin.

At a young age, Jerry was fascinated with the piano and stood under the keyboard while her mother played and would gently reach up to touch the keys. She was crushed in 3rd grade when her piano teacher wrote her parents telling them, she the teacher could no longer teach Jerry. Jerry was already more skillful than the teacher. Jerry and her mother often would entertain family and friend with duets on the two pianos in the living room – the house was always filled with music.

As an adult, she worked for the telephone company but quit to pursue her first love the piano. She toured the state with another musician entertaining at high schools and junior colleges throughout the central valley. Later, she became a piano teacher and for many years helped instill the love of the piano and music in her students. She was the organist for Fruitvale Presbyterian church for 55 years. During her tenure she set the musical mood for Sunday services as well as weddings, baptisms, memorial services, ordinations & instillations of new pastors and all the seasonal special programs and performances of the choir. She brought contemplation and joy to worship and was a stabilizing influence during special performances of Handel's Messiah and DuBois's The Seven last Words of Christ. Jerry was shy however her fingers did her speaking for her with an eloquence that was distinctly her own.

To refill her spiritual self, she loved to ski in the winter and camp and swim in the summer – she found renewal in the Mountains and near water - she favored Russian River. Lake Tahoe and Yosemite in each place she found God's handiwork.

Jerry's Life will be celebrated in a memorial service on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 2 pm at College Avenue Presbyterian church at 5951 College Avenue, Oakland, CA 94618 (510) 658-3665 Reverend Monte McClain officiating.





View the online memorial for Geraldine "Jerry" Muriel Kaiser Martin Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary