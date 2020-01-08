|
|
Geraldine Rugani
April 27, 1937 - January 1, 2020
Resident of Concord
Geraldine Margaret (Gioardo) Rugani of Concord passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family close by her side, at John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek, from health complications caused by a neurodegenerative disease. Gerry is survived by her husband, Bob Rugani; her four children and spouses, Denise Rugani, Lynn (Rugani) Reiley and Jim Reiley, Anne Rugani and Derek Hall, and Rob Rugani and Shannon Rugani; her grandchildren, Nicole Reiley and Brandon Reiley; her sister and spouse Alberta (Gioardo) Falcone and Gene Falcone; her sister-in-law Bernice (Rugani) Juliano; and her nieces and nephews. Gerry was preceded in death by her parents Albert Gioardo and Elizabeth Gioardo.
Gerry was born and raised in San Francisco, California, and was the oldest of two daughters. She attended Visitacion Valley Elementary School and then Balboa High School. Gerry was an excellent student and was involved in student leadership activities during high school. Growing up, she and her family were parishioners of and heavily involved with the community at The Church of the Visitacion Catholic Church. It was at a church activity on May 4, 1952 where she met her future husband of 60+ years. Following school, Gerry went on to be trained and worked as a dental assistant. After Bob finished college and came back from his draft duties serving in the army, they soon married on April 25, 1959.
Gerry and Bob moved to Concord in 1963, and Gerry continued to commute to San Francisco working as a dental assistant. In those early days, they enjoyed spending time together as newlyweds and having fun times with their new neighbors. In 1966, Gerry had their first daughter, and during the subsequent six years, Gerry had their next three children, two more daughters and a son, respectively. Gerry made the decision to devote the rest of her career as a stay-at-home mom. As a family, they enjoyed summer vacations, and spending time at Papa Al's and Grandma Lee's "summer home" in Boulder Creek.
Gerry continued to be actively involved in the community and her children's schooling. As a mother of kids at Westwood Elementary School, Gerry served as a classroom parent aid and was extremely involved with the PTA. Subsequently, as a mother of kids attending Concord High School, Gerry continued her active community involvement with the Concord High Parents Club and Football Boosters. She received the "Concord High School Parent of the Decade" award in recognition of her dedication and outstanding service to the high school.
During her retirement years, Gerry joyously continued her active community involvement, including serving as a greeter, member of the ICF (Italian Catholic Federation) and STARS (St. Agnes Retired Seniors) at St. Agnes Catholic Church.
During her final year of life, Gerry and Bob celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in Kauai with their children and spouses, and grandchildren. Gerry left behind her loving family and friends, and she wanted us all to keep the memory and feeling of her loving spirit.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, Monday, January 13, 2020 with a Rosary and Vigil Service beginning at 7:00 PM at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 3966 Chestnut Ave, Concord. The Funeral Liturgy will be at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 3966 Chestnut Ave, Concord, with the burial service following at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1965 Reliez Valley Rd, Lafayette. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Agnes Catholic Church, 3966 Chestnut Ave, Concord, or to a charity of your personal choice.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 8, 2020