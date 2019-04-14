Geronimo "Jun" Secoquian, Jr.

Resident of San Lorenzo

Geronimo "Jun" Secoquian Jr. passed away unexpectedly on April 6, 2019 at age of 71. He was born on April 23, 1947 in Sampaloc, Manila to Geronimo Sr. and Cirila Secoquian. He was the 9th child out of 10 who immigrated as first generation in US from the Philippines.

Jun is survived by his loving family with wife: Teodora (Dory) Secoquian and his beautiful children: Joan Secoquian, Sheila Secoquian, Gemma Wu, Jenny Aguiao and Jerome Secoquian along with his 6 grandchildren: Jadyn, Crisz, Jeila, Emma, Rachel and Chloe.

Jun served in the Philippine Air Force for 20 years as Master Sergeant & 2nd Lieutenant at retirement. He and his wife sacrificed their profession to have a better life in the States and to be with his Mother: Cirila and his Brothers.

Jun is a devoted Father, a loving husband and a huge Warriors fan. His favorite hobby is to work on various house projects in his man cave. He will be missed by all of us and will be never be forgotten.

Friends and Family are invited to attend the funeral service on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at 10am Chapel Of The Chimes Hayward.





