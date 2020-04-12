East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oak Park Hills Chapel
3111 North Main Street
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
(925) 934-6500
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oak Park Hills Chapel
3111 North Main Street
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Christensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude B. Christensen


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gertrude B. Christensen Obituary
Gertrude B. Christensen
February 5, 1920 - March 31, 2020
Resident of Concord & Walnut Creek
Gert passed away peacefully the evening of March 31, 2020 after living a wonderful 100 year life.
She is survived by her daughter Nancy, grandchildren, Johann (Carrie), Heather, Gina (Kevin), Kevin (Clare), sister Ella, five great grandchildren and 17 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Jack, son Dennis, son in law Scott, her two brothers Ferd & Art, three sisters Lee, Mary & Ruby and her parents Gottlieb & Theresia Frey.
A native of Scotland SD she moved to CA in the mid 40's, married Jack and raised a family. Not wanting to leave her children any longer than she needed to, she was able to establish a career with the Mt. Diablo Unified School District as Asst. Cafeteria Manager at Oak Park Elementary, Pleasant Hill High and later Northgate High.
She was a member of St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Walnut Creek since its inception. For many years she was active with the Pleasant Hill Seniors, primarily with the Pathfinders.
Many thanks to Rita and Edith at La Orinda Care Home for the loving care they willingly gave.
Visitation will be Friday, April 17th from 5-8pm at Oak Park Hills Chapel. Burial will be private with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.


View the online memorial for Gertrude B. Christensen
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertrude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oak Park Hills Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -