Gertrude B. Christensen
February 5, 1920 - March 31, 2020
Resident of Concord & Walnut Creek
Gert passed away peacefully the evening of March 31, 2020 after living a wonderful 100 year life.
She is survived by her daughter Nancy, grandchildren, Johann (Carrie), Heather, Gina (Kevin), Kevin (Clare), sister Ella, five great grandchildren and 17 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Jack, son Dennis, son in law Scott, her two brothers Ferd & Art, three sisters Lee, Mary & Ruby and her parents Gottlieb & Theresia Frey.
A native of Scotland SD she moved to CA in the mid 40's, married Jack and raised a family. Not wanting to leave her children any longer than she needed to, she was able to establish a career with the Mt. Diablo Unified School District as Asst. Cafeteria Manager at Oak Park Elementary, Pleasant Hill High and later Northgate High.
She was a member of St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Walnut Creek since its inception. For many years she was active with the Pleasant Hill Seniors, primarily with the Pathfinders.
Many thanks to Rita and Edith at La Orinda Care Home for the loving care they willingly gave.
Visitation will be Friday, April 17th from 5-8pm at Oak Park Hills Chapel. Burial will be private with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2020