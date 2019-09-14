|
Gilbert Donald Chavez
November 10, 1934 - September 11, 2019
Resident of Concord
Gilbert Donald Chavez passed away peacefully last Wednesday at the age of 84 surrounded by his loving family and cherished friends.
Through support of the Christian Brothers, Gilbert received a scholarship to attend both Saint Mary's College High School, Berkeley, CA and afterward Saint Mary's College of California, Moraga, CA where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree.
He was preceded in death by his Mother Lillian and step father Joe Jimenez, his brother John Chavez, and granddaughter Brianna.
He met and married the love of his life, Sally Grace, after a chance meeting where each worked at the Sixth Street Market in Oakland, CA…Sally at Tilley's Café and Gilbert on register for the groceteria.
Gilbert is survived by his wife Sally, five children, and their spouses: Gilbert Jr. and his wife Julie, Amy and her husband Ed, Jeannine and her husband Jim, Stephen, and Michael. Through the years their family has grown to include 18 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.
After completing his education, Gilbert worked as a sales manager for the Prudential Life Insurance Company where he retired from after 35 years of service.
Gilbert was very grateful for all the support he and his family received through religion and the affiliated Churches of his youth, which fostered his life-long desire to give back. He lived the Lasallian ethic of service: Enter to learn; leave to serve.
He was a dedicated parishioner of Saint Agnes Church, Concord, CA where he found joy as he served on several ministries and performed the duties of a Eucharistic Minister and lector. He also served as a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Gil and Sally had a full and wonderful life that spanned over 63 years as together they raised family, vacationed, traveled, and were fortunate to share in the enduring friendships with Gilbert's many classmates and dearest friends Adriane and Roger, Bonnie and Carmello, Pat and Francis, and Yvonne and Jim.
Gilbert loved people and was truly a faithful servant of God.
Although he will be missed dearly as our lives continue, he will forever be maintained in our hearts.
In honor of the life and service of Gilbert Chavez, donations can be made in his memory to Saint Mary's College High School in Berkeley, CA or Saint Mary's College of California in Moraga, CA.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00PM, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 with a Vigil Service at 7:00PM at Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel, 4125 Clayton Road, Concord, CA. The Funeral Liturgy will be at 10:30AM, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at St. Agnes Church, 3966 Chestnut Ave., Concord, CA. Internment will be in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Lafayette, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 14, 2019