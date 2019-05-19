Gilbert Thomas Dominguez

March 7, 1929 – May 12, 2019

Brentwood

Gilbert Thomas Dominguez passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 12. He was well known for his work with many organizations in the community.

Gilbert was born in Wilmington, CA. He graduated from Liberty Union High School in 1948. After serving in Korea with the U.S. Army, Gil enjoyed a 32-year career with Dow Chemical. He also served as a Brentwood Police Reserve Officer for 10 years. Throughout his adult life, he was involved in the Brentwood Men's Club, American Legion, Door of Faith Orphanage, Parks and Rec., St. Vincent de Paul, and IHM Rice and Beans Program. He was honored as "Citizen of the Year" in 2000. He was also honored with a Golden Key Pass to all LUHS sporting events for his volunteer work at Liberty. A baseball field is dedicated in his name at Sunset Park where he was quoted as saying, "The satisfaction you receive in helping kids and others is priceless. The thanks you receive from kids when they grow up – even better."

Gilbert is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Amparo; devoted children Diane Stater (Tom, deceased), Liz Isenberg (Toshi), and Peggy Berumen (Michael). He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He will be missed by all that knew him.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. and vigil service from 7-8 p.m. Funeral service held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. All services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery. Reception immediately following at Veteran's Hall in Brentwood.





