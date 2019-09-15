Home

Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Oakmont Memorial Park
Lafayette, CA
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Byron Park Senior Living
Walnut Creek, CA
Gilberte "Jill" Causing


1933 - 2019
Gilberte "Jill" Causing Obituary
Gilberte "Jill" Causing
Aug 1, 1933 - Sept 7, 2019
Walnut Creek
Gilberte Causing, known to most as "Jill," was born August 1, 1933 and passed September 6, 2019 at the age of eighty-six-years old.
Born in Casablanca, Morocco she grew up as one of 7 children. She leaves behind 2 sisters, 2 loving daughters, 3 grandchildren, and priceless memories. Jill passed peacefully and quickly as she would have liked.
She was a wonderful, kind, funny, witty, smart wife, daughter, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a bright light and mentor to those she touched. Jill won over the hearts of many with her sweet French accent, humor, cooking, wit, advice, independence, authenticity, and endless love. One-of-a-kind, she always dressed to the nines, a bit too stubborn, and a lot too smart. Jill knitted the most exquisite sweaters which she wore proudly. She played a serious hand of bridge and kept her mind sharp with crossword puzzles and games. She was always there to offer support to friends, family, and those in her spiritual group. Even at the age of 86, she texted sweet notes and updates to her grandchildren. She was selfless and extraordinary and endearing.
Jill took pride in her work as a successful Real Estate Broker in Orinda. She had an ear for languages and travel. Before settling into her life in the East Bay, she followed the love of her life, Humbert Causing, to Princeton, New Jersey from Morocco. From there, they moved to: Bogota, Columbia; Monterey, Mexico; Auburn, California; Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tegucigalpa, Honduras.
Her laugh was everything, and will continue to be. She was a powerful, extraordinary woman who will stay with us in our hearts.
We will honor Jill at a graveside service at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 19th at Oakmont Memorial Park in Lafayette with a Celebration of Life to follow at Byron Park Senior Living in Walnut Creek at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Jill would have preferred a donation to Byron Park Staff Appreciation Fund.


Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019
