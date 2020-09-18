1/1
Gilberto Isidro Ramirez
1981 - 2020
Gilberto Isidro Ramirez
January 8, 1981 – September 2, 2020
Resident of Antioch, CA
Gilberto Isidro Ramirez, 39, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020. He was born on January 8, 1981 in Antioch, CA where he was a lifelong resident.
Gilberto graduated from Antioch High School in 1999. He loved to cook, fish, and play soccer. Some of our favorite memories are of Gilberto playing baseball and soccer from the age of 5 all the way through high school. In his spare time he enjoyed watching the Oakland Raiders, Oakland Athletics, and the Golden State Warriors. Most of all Gilberto loved to spend time with his son Gilberto Junior who was his pride and joy. He went to every soccer and football game Junior played in and never even missed a practice.
Gilberto was known to many as the crossing guard at Sutter Elementary. He took much pride in protecting the students and their families. He had a big heart and an even bigger smile that could light up a room.
He is survived by his wife, Amber, son, Gilberto Junior, parents, Osvaldo and Patty, sister, Monica Loza (Jesus), sister, Angela Ramirez, brother, Carlos Ramirez (Fawn), nieces, Bryanna, Gabriella, and Alycia, and nephews, Antonio, Abel, Kaeden, Adrian, Christian, and Camden, and great nephew Gabriel.
He is proceeded in death by his grandparents, uncles, aunt, and cousins.
Services have been held.


View the online memorial for Gilberto Isidro Ramirez

Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 18, 2020.
