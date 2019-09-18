|
|
Gina Diane Fullerton
August 19, 1955 - September 15, 2019
Resident of Hercules
Gina Diane Romaine was born in Richmond California and spent most of her life in Hercules California. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and doting on her grandchildren. For many years she owned her own flower shop in Pinole, CA, Awesome Blossom where she created beautiful arrangements for those in her community celebrating special occasions and holidays. More recently, Gina worked for the Port of Oakland assisting with Cruise Ship Operations.
She is survived by her daughters Jennifer Leigh Scheible and Samantha Joy Fullerton, her two beloved grandchildren Pressley and Calvin, her sisters Barbara Carlsen and Shelia Ethridge, and her brothers William R. Romaine and Richard Romaine. She is preceded in death by her loving sister Linda Stout and parents Elvira and William Romaine.
Vigil will be held on Thursday September 19th. Visiting hours from 4-8pm, with prayer service at 7pm.Service will be held on Friday September 20th at 1:00pm. Reception to follow.All services above will be held at Sunset View Cemetery and Mortuary 101 Colusa Ave. El Cerrito CA.
Please send flower condolences to the mortuary at the address above. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gina's name to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association - https://phassociation.org
View the online memorial for Gina Diane Fullerton
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 18, 2019