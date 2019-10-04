|
Gina Elizabeth LoVecchio
March 18, 1973 ~ September 28, 2019
Resident of Fremont, California
Remember the good times and the lives of people she touched. That's how family and friends will always remember Gina Elizabeth LoVecchio, who passed away September 28th, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer at age 46. She was the wonderful daughter of Judy and Dave LoVecchio, sister of Dana, loving niece of Mary Meiring, Ed Stich, Elizabeth and Doug Temple and Nancy Graham. And lover of her cats Jethro and Punkin. And her many cousins and friends, especially best friends Justin Jones Rodriguez and Mr. E.
Gina loved animals and helping the needy. She earned degrees in teaching and the technical side of theater. She was a proud graduate of PCPA, the Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts in Santa Maria. She especially loved teachers Virginia Darrow and Bruce Edwards.
Gina was born in Oakland, grew up in Fremont and made stops in Santa Maria, St. Louis, Sunnyvale and Portland, OR., twice before returning home to Fremont. She attended Ardenwood Elementary and Kennedy High schools in Fremont, San Jose State and Webster Univ.
A private memorial is planned for later. Gina asked that any donations be made to PCPA.
The family is tremendously grateful to Hospice and Aunt Nancy for their terrific and tender care. Angels of mercy.
Rest in peace, Gina!
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2019