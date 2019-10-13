|
Gina Marie Piombo-Spencer
March 28, 1958 - October 9, 2019
Resident of Danville
Gina Marie Piombo-Spencer, 61, of Danville, passed away October 9, 2019 peacefully at home in the presence of her loving family after courageously battling cancer.
She was the oldest of four children born to George and Diane Piombo in Oakland. Gina graduated from Monte Vista High School in 1976 and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from St. Mary's College in Moraga in 1980. She built a successful career working for Chevron Corporation for 35 years, with the past 17 of these years working as a Financial Analyst in ITC Finance.
Gina married the love of her life, Dale Spencer, in 1984 and they lived together in the East Bay for 35 years before her recent passing. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two daughters Brianne and Chelsea Spencer; her parents, George and Diane Piombo; her three brothers, Ron Piombo (Lisa), George Piombo (Lori), and Rick Piombo (LeAnn); her 6 beautiful and handsome nieces and nephews; her many cousins; as well as her friends.
She was very proud of her Italian American heritage and was active in a couple Italian Clubs in the East Bay. As President of the Women's Auxiliary of the Ligure Club for 3 years in Oakland and as a member of the Italian American League in Alameda, Gina had a passion for and worked hard to raise funds for young Italian Americans to pursue higher education. Above all else, Gina loved her large Italian family and enjoyed spending quality time with everyone; this brought her the most joy and happiness in life. She was immensely proud of her family, would do anything for them, and leaves behind nothing but her light, love, and many beautiful memories.
Vigil and Rosary will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 5pm at Hull's Chapel in Walnut Creek. The funeral service will take place on Thursday, October 17 at 10:30am at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Danville with a reception to follow at Canyon View in San Ramon. In lieu of sending flowers, the family asks donations kindly be made to the scholarship fund at the Italian American League or to the to fund research to find a cure for cancer.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019