Gina Salini Townsend
March 13, 1926 - May 10, 2020
Resident of San Lorenzo
Gina was born and raised in Italy with her loving family and 7 siblings. She married her first husband, Daniele Salini in Italy and shortly after moved to the U.S. to join him in Oakland, CA. There she had 2 twin daughters, Anna and Dana. Gina worked at Colombo Bakery. She was a proud and hard worker who loved her Colombo family. She retired from Colombo Bakery after 35 years.
Gina is predeceased by her husbands Daniele Salini and Petrus Townsend and 5 of her siblings in Italy. Gina is survived by her 2 twin daughters, 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Dina, nieces and nephews and many other extended family members in Italy and the U.S.
A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date. Please contact family members for details.
Gina has been buried at Holy Sepulchure Cemetery, 1051 Harder Rd.
Hayward, CA. 94542
Published in East Bay Times on May 24, 2020.