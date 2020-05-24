Gina Salini TownsendMarch 13, 1926 - May 10, 2020Resident of San LorenzoGina was born and raised in Italy with her loving family and 7 siblings. She married her first husband, Daniele Salini in Italy and shortly after moved to the U.S. to join him in Oakland, CA. There she had 2 twin daughters, Anna and Dana. Gina worked at Colombo Bakery. She was a proud and hard worker who loved her Colombo family. She retired from Colombo Bakery after 35 years.Gina is predeceased by her husbands Daniele Salini and Petrus Townsend and 5 of her siblings in Italy. Gina is survived by her 2 twin daughters, 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Dina, nieces and nephews and many other extended family members in Italy and the U.S.A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date. Please contact family members for details.Gina has been buried at Holy Sepulchure Cemetery, 1051 Harder Rd.Hayward, CA. 94542