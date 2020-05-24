Gina Salini Townsend
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gina Salini Townsend
March 13, 1926 - May 10, 2020
Resident of San Lorenzo
Gina was born and raised in Italy with her loving family and 7 siblings. She married her first husband, Daniele Salini in Italy and shortly after moved to the U.S. to join him in Oakland, CA. There she had 2 twin daughters, Anna and Dana. Gina worked at Colombo Bakery. She was a proud and hard worker who loved her Colombo family. She retired from Colombo Bakery after 35 years.
Gina is predeceased by her husbands Daniele Salini and Petrus Townsend and 5 of her siblings in Italy. Gina is survived by her 2 twin daughters, 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Dina, nieces and nephews and many other extended family members in Italy and the U.S.
A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date. Please contact family members for details.
Gina has been buried at Holy Sepulchure Cemetery, 1051 Harder Rd.
Hayward, CA. 94542


View the online memorial for Gina Salini Townsend



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved