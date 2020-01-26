|
|
Ginny Rose Perez
Feb. 12, 1954 - Jan. 20, 2020
Brentwood, CA
Ginny was born in Stockton California to Ernest and Ann Bolter, the youngest of six children. A woman of fierce determination and pride, she became one of the first women pipe-fitters with local 342 UA. As a pioneer for women in the trade, she earned the love and respect of her Union Brothers.
Ginny was a happy loving person who attracted many friends. With her kindness, warmth and generosity towards others she provided comfort and solace to many in need. She expressed her love of community as a tireless fundraiser with the Byron Delta Lions Club for many years. Ginny was happiest cooking and entertaining her friends and family.
Ginny met the love of her life, Joseph Manuel Perez in 1986 and married him in 1987. She and Joey shared their love of dancing, kayaking and adventuring on Joey's Harley. Together they designed and built their dream home in Brentwood CA. They are active members in the Discovery Bay Yacht Club. After retirement they bought an RV and have enjoyed many long trips together.
The world was a brighter place with her sparkling mischievous smile and deep infectious laughter.
Ginny is survived by her loving Joey, sister Rhonda, daughters Tonya and Cortney, granddaughter Chelsea and grandson William.
The family will hold a viewing on January 30th at 4:00 followed by a service at 6:00 at the Brentwood Funeral Home. The Discovery Bay Yacht Club will host a Celebration of Life for Ginny on February 16th 3:00 to 9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Byron Delta Lions Club charity in Ginny Roses' name.
View the online memorial for Ginny Rose Perez
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020