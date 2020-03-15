|
Gino Riccardi
November 14, 1930 - March 6, 2020
Walnut Creek, CA
Gino Riccardi died peacefully on March 6, 2020, at the age of 89. A native Californian, Gino was born and raised in San Francsico. He raised his family and lived many years in Contra Costa County, spending his last months under the care of Sutter Hospice and Belhaven Estate in Orangevale.
Gino retired after a long career with the City of Oakland. He enjoyed italian culture—was a long-time member of the Colombo Club of Oakland. He loved cooking, gardening and woodworking.
Preceded in death by his wife Margaret (Babe) Riccardi, dear friend Gloria Paez, and son Michael Riccardi, he is survived by many family and friends, including his dear friend Eleanor Pozzesi; children, Karen and Dave Peak, Gina and Mike D'Onofrio, and Tony and Carrie Riccardi; stepdaughter Kathryn Hose and her daughters Aleena (Lee), Jamie and Carly; grandchildren, Connor, Ryan, Juliana, Anthony Michael, Anthony James and Michael.
Family and friends are invited to attend services at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Oakmont Memorial Park Chapel, Lafayette. (www.oakmontmortuary.com ).
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2020