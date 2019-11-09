|
Gisela (Gisi) Mathisen
May 25, 1934 - Nov. 4, 2019
Danville, CA
Gisi passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Our beautiful mom, grandma, Omi, and friend went to join her beloved Skippy, who she missed immensely.
Gisi was born and raised in Germany where she met and fell in love with a handsome American Air Force serviceman stationed in Munich. She and Skip (Alvin) married on her 20th birthday. She would often say that he was the best birthday present she had ever received. She devoted her life to her family and home, taking great pride in creating beauty around her. An avid gardener, her roses often won awards from the garden club at Roundhill, where she played tennis for many years. Her talents also included painting, flower arranging, cooking, and baking, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son Eric (Cherie), daughter Karen, grandchildren Jennifer (Alex) and Tyler, great-granddaughter Lulu, and adored companion Tobi. She will be missed by longtime friends Jan and Regina, along with many other dear friends, and extended family in Germany.
Visitation will be held at Wilson & Kratzer Mortuary (Danville) on November 15 at 11AM followed by the service at noon. All friends are invited to a reception afterwards at the family's home.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 9, 2019