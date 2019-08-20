|
Giuseppe Balistrieri
July 25, 1925 - August 16, 2019
Union City
Giuseppe Balistreri was born in Sant'Elia,, Sicily to Andrea and Anna (Machi) Balistreri. Giuseppe married Angelina Manzella, his wife of 65 years, on June 7, 1952, at Saints Peter and Paul Church in San Francisco. He will be greatly missed by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many other family members and friends. Please see Halsted N. Gray website (www.halstedngray.com) for more information about the life of Giuseppe. On August 21, 2019, a visitation and Rosary will be held at Halsted N. Gray-Carew & English, San Francisco. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. and Rosary at 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on August 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Church, San Francisco. Burial will follow the Mass.
