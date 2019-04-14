Gladyne Jensen

June 26, 1926 - March 10, 2019

Resident of Orinda

Gladyne Jensen passed away on March 10, 2019 at the age of 92. She was a kind, compassionate person with a fighting spirit and great sense of humor. A native of Nebraska and resident of Orinda since 1961, Gladyne was the youngest of seven children and was predeceased by her parents, George and Annettie (Larson) Jones and siblings Eldon Jones, Lois Lankford, Morris Jones, Helen Bell, Myrna Beard and Sterling Jones.

Gladyne graduated from the University of Nebraska with a B.S. degree in Medical Technology, and then worked as a medical technologist in Denver, CO and Oakland, CA. While raising a family in Orinda, she was actively involved in numerous school and scouting activities as well as her Investment Club, Montelindo Garden Club, and AAUW Book Club. She was devoted to her family, especially her three grandchildren, and was happiest when all were together at many family celebrations. She had a passion for nature and loved to travel; her favorite place to visit was their condo in Maui.

Gladyne is survived by her loving husband of over 63 years, Arthur, as well as children Susan (Andrew) Lindsay-Stewart, Karen (Bing) Presnell, Arthur, Bill, and grandchildren, Jeff, Katie, and Jack Presnell.

A celebration of life will be held at Lafayette-Orinda Presbyterian Chapel on Saturday, May 11 at 11:30 am.





