East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grissom San Lorenzo Mortuary
267 E. Lewelling Blvd.
San Lorenzo, CA 94580
(510) 278-2800
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grissom San Lorenzo Mortuary
267 E. Lewelling Blvd.
San Lorenzo, CA 94580
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Grissom San Lorenzo Mortuary
267 E. Lewelling Blvd.
San Lorenzo, CA 94580
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Cabral
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Cabral


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys Cabral Obituary
Gladys Cabral
Nov 15, 1932 - Jan 1, 2020
San Lorenzo
Gladys Cabral entered peacefully into rest in San Leandro, California on January 1, 2020. She was 87 years old.
Born November 15, 1932 in Oakland, California to parents Gladys and Manuel Torrao, Gladys was a longtime resident of San Lorenzo, moving there in 1951 to raise her 3 children after working for 5 years as a candlemaker at the Western Candle Factory in San Francisco. She loved bingo and word searches, and volunteered with Kaiser for many years.
Gladys was survived by her children Lucilia Shreve, Rosa Doll (James), and Desiree Cabral; grandchildren Andrea, Alexis, Randy, Jordan and Joseph; 12 great grandchildren; siblings Manuel, James and Helen; and many loving extended family members and cherished friends. She was preceded in death in 1992 by her beloved husband of 41 years, Antonio Mendes Cabral.
Visitation for Gladys will be held from 9:00 – 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Grissom's Chapel & Mortuary, 267 E. Lewelling Blvd., San Lorenzo, CA, with services to begin at 11:00, also at Grissom's. Following services, Gladys will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward, California.


View the online memorial for Gladys Cabral
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grissom San Lorenzo Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -