Gladys Cabral
Nov 15, 1932 - Jan 1, 2020
San Lorenzo
Gladys Cabral entered peacefully into rest in San Leandro, California on January 1, 2020. She was 87 years old.
Born November 15, 1932 in Oakland, California to parents Gladys and Manuel Torrao, Gladys was a longtime resident of San Lorenzo, moving there in 1951 to raise her 3 children after working for 5 years as a candlemaker at the Western Candle Factory in San Francisco. She loved bingo and word searches, and volunteered with Kaiser for many years.
Gladys was survived by her children Lucilia Shreve, Rosa Doll (James), and Desiree Cabral; grandchildren Andrea, Alexis, Randy, Jordan and Joseph; 12 great grandchildren; siblings Manuel, James and Helen; and many loving extended family members and cherished friends. She was preceded in death in 1992 by her beloved husband of 41 years, Antonio Mendes Cabral.
Visitation for Gladys will be held from 9:00 – 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Grissom's Chapel & Mortuary, 267 E. Lewelling Blvd., San Lorenzo, CA, with services to begin at 11:00, also at Grissom's. Following services, Gladys will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward, California.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020