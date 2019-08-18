|
Gladys Radecke
June 13, 1930 - August 2, 2019
Napa
Gladys Radecke passed away peacefully at her home on the afternoon of August 2nd with the love of her family. Gladys was 89 years old. Gladys will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 67 years, Brian Radecke (deceased) and her children; Jeannine (Rich) Nassab, Bob (Linda) Radecke, John Radecke, Julie (John) Murphy, Kathleen Radecke, and her grandchildren; Jennifer (Ian) Radecke-Noble, Zachary (Katlin) Radecke, Nick Nassab, Chris (Sarah) Radecke, Andrew Nassab, Haley Murphy, Liam Radecke, Grace Murphy, Gabriel Radecke, Emma Radecke and her great-grandchildren; Brendan Radecke-Noble, June Radecke, Erin Radecke-Noble and Corrine Radecke; as well as other family and friends.
Gladys was born on June 13, 1930 in Oakland, CA. to Gladys and Albert Keller. She was an adored only child, raised in San Leandro, who spent her childhood taking dance and music lessons. She graduated from St. Leander Catholic School, Holy Names High School, and Holy Names College where she earned her BA and served as student body president. Gladys went on to receive her Life Time Teaching Credential and Administrative Certificate.
She met the love of her life, Brian, at the St. Leander Parish Signet Club where they enjoyed many hours together with their friends. They married on December 27, 1952. They loved to dance together, enjoyed participating in their bowling league and hosting parties and celebrations with their friends. They welcomed five children into their lives and together taught them the core values of faith, family, hard work, and dedication to service.
Gladys was an active and dedicated member of St. Clement Catholic Church in Hayward. She and Brian led a variety of parish ministries and activities for over fifty years. While at St. Clement, Gladys became the first lay principal in the Diocese of Oakland. She lovingly ministered at St. Clement School for 25 years and left a legacy of love of children and Catholic school education both at St. Clement School and across the Oakland Diocese. Gladys was tremendously respected and admired throughout the entire Catholic school system for her dedicated, energetic, joy-filled leadership, and genuine love for the mission of Catholic school education.
Gladys was known and loved for her compassionate heart and friendly and outgoing personality. She cherished her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and was especially grateful for quality time with them individually and at every family gathering. Gladys valued seeing each person's truly unique gifts and talents and was always interested in supporting each person's passion and helping them to pursue their goals.
A Funeral Mass and celebration of Gladys Radecke's life will be held on Friday, September 13th @11:00am, at St. Perpetua Church 3454 Hamlin Road, Lafayette, CA, 94549. A reception will immediately follow in the St. Perpetua Church Community Center. All are welcome to attend and join the Radecke family in celebrating her remarkable life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to FACE, Family Aid - Catholic Education at www.oakdiocese.org/giving/face/support-us/face-donation and to COPE Family Center at www.copefamilycenter.org. Condolences and words of support may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019