Gladys Rossi
June 28, 1919 - Oct. 9, 2019
Yreka, California
Gladys "Gladie" Rossi, 100 year old Yreka resident, was born on June 28, 1919 in Berkeley to John and Leonora Bartolomei. She passed away at Madrone Hospice in Yreka on October 9, 2019. She married Michele "Kelly" Rossi on June 4, 1944. They were married 55 ½ years. The couple had two children, Gary and Karen. They lived in Oakland until November, 1967 when they moved to Walnut Creek. In 2009, Gladie moved to Siskiyou County to be close to Gary and his wife, Bobbie.
Gladie's love of baseball started at age 7. Her father took her to the Oakland Oaks games (Pacific Coast League). She followed the San Francisco Giants and Oakland A's with enthusiasm. Gladie graduated in 1938 from Saint Joseph's Presentation Berkeley. She was in constant mischief with the nuns. She was an avid freelance writer all of her life. She was also a great Italian cook. She loved her family and cherished friends.
Gladie was preceded in passing by her parents, husband Kelly, daughter Karen, sister Irene and brother-in-law Bob Maillard. She is survived by her son, Gary Rossi and his wife, Bobbie. Cherished grandmother of Vince Rossi and his wife Tracy, and great grandson Dylan. Cherished grandmother of Vikki Rossi. Cherished grandmother of Meghan Reese and her husband, Garrett, and great grandmother of Riely Reese and Aubrey Reese. She is also survived by her niece, Janice Mumford, and many cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. John Vianney Church in Walnut Creek. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette. Memorial contributions may be made to Madrone Hospice, 255 Collier Circle, Yreka, CA 96097, (530)842-3160. Their compassionate care to Gladie was unsurpassed. Online condolences may be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com. Girdner Funeral Chapel in Yreka is assisting the family.
