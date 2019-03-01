Glen Porter

May 9, 1939 – February 9, 2019

Resident of Concord

Glen Porter passed away on February 9 at the age of 79. He was born in Sharon, North Dakota, the oldest son of George and Ethel (Carlson) Porter.

Glen and Joyce have lived in Concord for 35 years. Glen was employed at Seton Medical Center, Daly City as Manager of Cardiac Rehabilitation for 12 years and then worked at John Muir Medical Center as Cardiac Exercise Physiologist until his retirement.

He loved sports of all kinds, fishing and traveling. For many years he played in the Walnut Creek Creakers softball league.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, John Porter and Bob Porter and brother-in-law, Bill Price. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joyce; daughters, Wendy (Eric) Kuntz and Kim Fordiani; grandchildren, Brett and Nicole Kuntz (Joe O'Neal); Tyler and Jordan Fordiani; and great grandchildren, Rylan and Laelah O'Neal; sisters-in-law, Sue Porter, LuAnn Porter, and Marge Price; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

His Memorial Service will be at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 3051 Putnam Blvd., Pleasant Hill, CA 94523 on Sunday, March 10 at 2:00 pm. Any memorial donations may be given in his name to St. Mark's Lutheran Church or a .





