|
Glenn Barley


1945 - 2020
Glenn Barley Obituary
Glenn Barley
June 19, 1945 - February 24, 2020
Walnut Creek
Glenn was born in Richmond, CA and raised in El Sobrante, CA., eventually settling in Walnut Creek, CA. He graduated from DeAnza High School in 1963. Glenn played football and baseball in high school. He began his work career at PG&E before joining the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office. He retired as a sergeant after 25 years of service. He was an avid golfer, lover of sports and loved to play the ponies. Glenn loved music! He had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. He was honored to sing the National Anthem with his group, Quintessential, for the San Francisco 49ers, the Golden State Warriors, several Bay Area college sporting events, and other special events. He appeared in several musicals with various local theatre companies too. Glenn was happily married to his wife, Marisa, for almost 29 years. He had four children, Brian, Barry, Jeanie and Garrett, and eight grandchildren. He's also survived by his almost 99-year-old mom, Ruth, and his brothers, Dennis and Kenny, and many nieces, nephews, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law and sisters-in-law. Glenn adored his beloved pup Frankie, who rarely left his side. He was an active member of Saint Matthew Lutheran Church for 23 years. Glenn was a warm and friendly man, who always had a smile, a hug and a song for everyone he met. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He was truly one-of-a-kind! Due to COVID-19, we had to postpone Glenn's Celebration of Life, but it will be held as soon as we are allowed to do so at Saint Matthew Lutheran Church in Walnut Creek. Glenn was cremated and his remains will be buried at Mountain View Cemetery in Oakland. Monetary donations can be sent to UCSF. Visit makeagift.ucsf.edu, then click "Direct your gift to a specific area" and select Dermatology.


View the online memorial for Glenn Barley
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 19, 2020
