1/1
Glenn Pedersen
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenn Pedersen
September 10, 1956 -
September 20, 2020
Resident of Castro Valley
Glenn Leland Pedersen, age 64, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020 at his home in Castro Valley. Born on September 10, 1956 in Castro Valley, he was the only child of parents Paul O. Pedersen and Anne T. Pedersen, both of whom preceded their son in death. Glenn attended Skyline High School in Oakland, and then attended San Jose State University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in graphic design in 1978. He worked at the Alameda Naval Air Station in inventory and quality control, and he is remembered for his life-long love of animals. He was a valued volunteer at the Hayward Animal Shelter, where he worked mostly with cats and rabbits, and was nominated to receive the shelter's Volunteer of the Year award for 2020. He was also a generous contributor to the San Diego Zoo. Glenn was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Castro Valley, where he developed many close friendships. His friends recall Glenn's passion for cars, especially his prized Alfa Romeo sports car, his affection for the many cats he adopted, his warm smile and his enjoyment of sharing time and stories with friends. He was also very proud of a detailed, full-color replica of Leonardo Da Vinci's "Last Supper" that he had tattooed across his back to honor his mother's Christian faith. Glenn leaves behind his three beloved cats, Simon, Venus, and Tanner. He will be buried at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward, where his parents also rest. For those so inclined, Glenn requested that donations be made to the Hayward Animal Shelter (www.haywardanimals.org).


View the online memorial for Glenn Pedersen



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved