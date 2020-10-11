Glenn Pedersen
September 10, 1956 -
September 20, 2020
Resident of Castro Valley
Glenn Leland Pedersen, age 64, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020 at his home in Castro Valley. Born on September 10, 1956 in Castro Valley, he was the only child of parents Paul O. Pedersen and Anne T. Pedersen, both of whom preceded their son in death. Glenn attended Skyline High School in Oakland, and then attended San Jose State University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in graphic design in 1978. He worked at the Alameda Naval Air Station in inventory and quality control, and he is remembered for his life-long love of animals. He was a valued volunteer at the Hayward Animal Shelter, where he worked mostly with cats and rabbits, and was nominated to receive the shelter's Volunteer of the Year award for 2020. He was also a generous contributor to the San Diego Zoo. Glenn was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Castro Valley, where he developed many close friendships. His friends recall Glenn's passion for cars, especially his prized Alfa Romeo sports car, his affection for the many cats he adopted, his warm smile and his enjoyment of sharing time and stories with friends. He was also very proud of a detailed, full-color replica of Leonardo Da Vinci's "Last Supper" that he had tattooed across his back to honor his mother's Christian faith. Glenn leaves behind his three beloved cats, Simon, Venus, and Tanner. He will be buried at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward, where his parents also rest. For those so inclined, Glenn requested that donations be made to the Hayward Animal Shelter (www.haywardanimals.org
