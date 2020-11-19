Gloria A. Kearns
Oct. 31, 1930 - Nov. 13, 2020
Resident of Hayward
Gloria Kearns, a native of San Francisco, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Hayward with her daughter at her side. She was 90 years old. She is survived by her daughter, nieces, and nephews, and many close friends.
Gloria was born in San Francisco to Nella and Carlo Biglieri and was raised as an Italian American. She attended Catholic School and developed a strong faith in God and the Catholic Church. She graduated from Business College and worked for many years as an Administrative Assistant for a law firm in the Financial District.
Gloria met her future husband Jack at a dance club and was immediately swept off her feet. They were married in April of 1958. They soon bought a house and moved to Hayward, and Gloria quickly went about making it a home. She was the perfect hostess and frequently invited family and friends over for visits and celebrations - an excuse to show off her fantastic Italian cooking! They were blessed with the adoption of their daughter Debbie in 1969, and she relished in the joys of motherhood. When her husband passed away a few years later, she devoted herself to her daughter's upbringing and education.
As a stay at home mom, she was an active volunteer at her daughter's school and church, as well as for the St Rose Hospital Auxiliary. She was an avid supporter of animal welfare, and donated to many charitable organizations. Gloria was also a member of the Castro Valley Woman's Club, Soriee Singles, Oakland Police Department Surviving Spouses, and the 39er's Bible Study group.
Gloria enjoyed any social event, but especially luncheons with 'the group', or just spending time with her friends at movies and restaurants. She delighted in following the latest celebrity gossip, and could talk for hours with her friends about the latest news. She loved to travel and took many vacations across the US, Europe, Canada, and Mexico. Her favorite trip was to Italy to see her parents' hometowns and attend mass with the Pope. Gloria was a strong, independent woman, described by many as a very classy lady! She had an unwavering love for her family and close friends, and was always willing to help people in whatever way she could. Her love has touched many lives and she will be dearly missed by all.
Services will be held at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery and Funeral Center. For information please call 510-537-6600. In lieu of flowers, a tribute gift can be made online to the East Bay SPCA at www. eastbayspca.org
. View the online memorial for Gloria A. Kearns