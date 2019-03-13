Gloria Annette Sena

Sept. 27, 1938 - March 8, 2019

Martinez

Annette Sena, beloved wife and mother, died peacefully at home after a battle with cancer. She was married to Fred Sena, her husband of 22 years. She leaves behind four children: David Quigley of Sacramento, Stephen Quigley of Incline Village, Cris Sena of Lafayette and Jenny Sena of Folsom. She adored her 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind a brother, Jim Moore of Sunnyvale. Annette was retired from a long career as an Executive Assistant to the Superintendent of the Acalanes Unified School District. Before joining the school district, Annette worked many years for Continental White Cap Corporation in Hayward. Fred and Annette were avid travelers and enjoyed their many adventures at home and abroad. But Annette's true passion was shopping. It really paid off as Annette was always well dressed and looking fabulous. A funeral mass will be held Friday March 15th, at 1:00 PM. at Christ the King Catholic Church in Pleasant Hill. There will be a celebration of life immediately following the service.





