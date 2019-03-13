Home

POWERED BY

Services
Christ the King Church
199 Brandon Rd
Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Pleasant Hill, CA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Christ the King Catholic Church
Pleasant Hill, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Sena
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Annette Sena


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gloria Annette Sena Obituary
Gloria Annette Sena
Sept. 27, 1938 - March 8, 2019
Martinez
Annette Sena, beloved wife and mother, died peacefully at home after a battle with cancer. She was married to Fred Sena, her husband of 22 years. She leaves behind four children: David Quigley of Sacramento, Stephen Quigley of Incline Village, Cris Sena of Lafayette and Jenny Sena of Folsom. She adored her 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind a brother, Jim Moore of Sunnyvale. Annette was retired from a long career as an Executive Assistant to the Superintendent of the Acalanes Unified School District. Before joining the school district, Annette worked many years for Continental White Cap Corporation in Hayward. Fred and Annette were avid travelers and enjoyed their many adventures at home and abroad. But Annette's true passion was shopping. It really paid off as Annette was always well dressed and looking fabulous. A funeral mass will be held Friday March 15th, at 1:00 PM. at Christ the King Catholic Church in Pleasant Hill. There will be a celebration of life immediately following the service.


View the online memorial for Gloria Annette Sena
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.