Higgins Chapel
1310 A Street
Antioch, CA 94509
(925) 757-4343
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Higgins Funeral Home
1310 A Street
Antioch, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Antioch, CA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
VFW
815 Fulton Shipyard Road
Antioch, CA
View Map
Gloria Catherine Alanes


1940 - 2019 Obituary
Gloria Catherine Alanes Obituary
Gloria Catherine Alanes
May 2, 1940 - April 18, 2019
Resident of Antioch
Gloria departed this earth on 4/18/19, surrounded by her family. Her parents, Pilar and Bina Ortega, preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of sixty years, Joseph D. Alanes; her sons, Richard and Joseph M Alanes; her daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Anthony Putman; five grandchildren (Jordan, Alexandria, Nicholas, Martay, and Gabriela); and five great-grandchildren (Katalyna, Serena, Akilo, Brody, and Stormii-Lynn). A Celebration of Life will be held at Higgins Funeral Home in Antioch on May 1, from 6-8:30pm. A Mass will be held on her birthday at Holy Rosary Church in Antioch on May 2 at 11am. Friends and family are invited to attend a reception immediately following Mass at the VFW at 815 Fulton Shipyard Road in Antioch. Please visit the website below to sign Gloria's on-line guestbook.


View the online memorial for Gloria Catherine Alanes
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 25, 2019
