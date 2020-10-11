1/1
Gloria Dykstra
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Dykstra
August 3, 1954 - Sept. 23, 2020
Resident of Pinole, CA
In Loving Memory of Gloria Ann Dykstra. Mom/Gloria died on Sept 23, 2020, aged 66 years, in Auburn, CA, the same place she was born on Aug 3, 1954, due to complications arising from lung cancer and associated treatment. She is survived by three children (Andy, Anna, Shelley), three grandchildren (Julian, Nora, Vivienne), and six siblings (Larry, David, Linda, Brenda, Rex, and Neal). She was lovingly called Goo by many of her nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Mom's favorite foods were mashed potatoes and gravy, chinese food, and chile rellenos. Her favorite places were the beach and anywhere near her grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, and we miss her terribly.
Her ashes will be scattered over the Monterey coastline, one of her favorite places to visit. To make a donation in her memory, please visit tobaccofree.org.


View the online memorial for Gloria Dykstra

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved