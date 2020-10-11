Gloria Dykstra
August 3, 1954 - Sept. 23, 2020
Resident of Pinole, CA
In Loving Memory of Gloria Ann Dykstra. Mom/Gloria died on Sept 23, 2020, aged 66 years, in Auburn, CA, the same place she was born on Aug 3, 1954, due to complications arising from lung cancer and associated treatment. She is survived by three children (Andy, Anna, Shelley), three grandchildren (Julian, Nora, Vivienne), and six siblings (Larry, David, Linda, Brenda, Rex, and Neal). She was lovingly called Goo by many of her nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Mom's favorite foods were mashed potatoes and gravy, chinese food, and chile rellenos. Her favorite places were the beach and anywhere near her grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, and we miss her terribly.
Her ashes will be scattered over the Monterey coastline, one of her favorite places to visit. To make a donation in her memory, please visit tobaccofree.org
