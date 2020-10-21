Gloria was so dear to me. She remains in my heart. I had the blessing of being close to her for several years and always cherished the stories she told me about her long and fascinating life. I loved her dry wit. She kept me laughing during our many talks. She called me her “fourth daughter” and she was like a grandmother to me. My life is sweeter and deeper because of Gloria. I will always send so much love and gratitude her way.

Keita Powlis

Friend