Gloria Jean Martin
November 18, 1931 - September 7, 2020
Resident of Oakland, CA
Gloria Jean Martin was born on November 18th, 1931 and passed due to heart failure on September 7th, 2020.
She was a phenomenal mom, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, entrepreneur, professional and public servant. She was deeply rooted in faith as her dad was a Protestant Minister.
Gloria was preceded by her mother, Octavia Fischer, father Calvin Bryan (CB) Fischer and ex-husband Freddie Martin, Jr. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory a devoted twin sister Floria Smith; children, Kathi (Rodney), Michelle (David), Diane, Darlene (Mark), Michael and Skippy; daughter-in-law, Myra; grandchildren: Lamarr, Chanelle (Dorvin), Jordan, Micah, Mark, Jr., Lamont, Jada and Juliette; great grandchildren: Alexa and Ariella and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces, great nephews, family, friends and loving caregivers.
The memorial service will be on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Rolling Hills Cemetery. View the online memorial for Gloria Jean Martin