Gloria Jean Martin
1931 - 2020
Gloria Jean Martin
November 18, 1931 - September 7, 2020
Resident of Oakland, CA
Gloria Jean Martin was born on November 18th, 1931 and passed due to heart failure on September 7th, 2020.
She was a phenomenal mom, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, entrepreneur, professional and public servant. She was deeply rooted in faith as her dad was a Protestant Minister.
Gloria was preceded by her mother, Octavia Fischer, father Calvin Bryan (CB) Fischer and ex-husband Freddie Martin, Jr. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory a devoted twin sister Floria Smith; children, Kathi (Rodney), Michelle (David), Diane, Darlene (Mark), Michael and Skippy; daughter-in-law, Myra; grandchildren: Lamarr, Chanelle (Dorvin), Jordan, Micah, Mark, Jr., Lamont, Jada and Juliette; great grandchildren: Alexa and Ariella and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces, great nephews, family, friends and loving caregivers.
The memorial service will be on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Rolling Hills Cemetery.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Memorial service
Rolling Hills Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
October 20, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Lil Brown Parker
Family
October 19, 2020
Gloria was so dear to me. She remains in my heart. I had the blessing of being close to her for several years and always cherished the stories she told me about her long and fascinating life. I loved her dry wit. She kept me laughing during our many talks. She called me her “fourth daughter” and she was like a grandmother to me. My life is sweeter and deeper because of Gloria. I will always send so much love and gratitude her way.
Keita Powlis
Friend
October 19, 2020
You raised a heck of a grandson. He’s brother to strangers and friends alike and a natural leader, giving you most of the credit. You have a beautifully warm family that has adopted me as their own and they credit you for teaching them that loving nature. Thank you!
Tobias Tribble
Acquaintance
