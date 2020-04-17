|
Gloria Jean Reed
6/11/44 - 4/7/2020
Gloria Jean Reed passed away April 7 after a struggle with pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her husband, Don C. Reed, two children, Desiree Reed-Francois and Roman Jason Patrick Reed, and four grandchildren: Roman Jr., Jackson, Jason and Katherine.
An outstanding dancer, Gloria Jean was athletic and graceful. At the age of 70, she once surprised her grandchildren by shooting 52 baskets in a row.
She contributed to the community for decades as an Administrative Assistant for Char Hawkins in the Special Education department of the Fremont Unified School District. An effervescent personality, Gloria enjoyed socializing with her friends in the Red Hat Society, her Hula dancing group, and her sorority.
A devout Catholic, she worshipped at St. Joseph's in Fremont for many years. She will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. A celebration of life will occur at St. Joseph's after our community is safely through the pandemic.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 17, 2020