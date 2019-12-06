|
Gloria Jean Sanchez
Aug. 4, 1929 - Dec. 3, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Gloria Jean Sanchez, beloved wife for just shy of 70 years, passed away after an extended battle with illness on December 3rd. She was 90.
Affectionately known as 'Mama Glo' to many, she was not the shy, retiring type. She was the sort of person you could spend hours with, doing absolutely nothing, and still be having fun.
Gloria was born on August 4, 1929, in Albuquerque, NM to Fred L. Pino and Katherine M. Murphy. She attended Albuquerque High School.
Gloria is survived by her high school sweetheart Edwin, and her four children, Kathleen Therese (Brad), Jonathan Paul, Denise Marie (Kelly), and Jacqueline Veronica (Michelle), in addition to seven grandkids, two great-grandchildren, and many extended family members and friends that she loved dearly.
Gloria reveled in her role as matriarch. It suited her. Gloria never wanted to miss a thing; be it family gatherings near or far, the stray tidbit of gossip, ladies' bingo nights, the politics and sports of the day, or morning breakfast at her favorite spots.
She had a deep Catholic faith, a rock-ribbed belief in the value of family, and an eagle eye for a good department store sale.
Gloria was also a committed public employee and spent her working life as Legal Secretary in the Judge Advocates Office at various California Air Force bases with 35 years of government service. She retired in 1988.
But she also loved human beings in an uncommon way – with an enthusiasm and openness that made them love her too. In a number of places – New Mexico, the Central Coast, and the Bay Area – she built a community one conversation at a time, with keen attention, an exceptional memory, and love of a good joke. She will be missed immeasurably.
Mass Services will be held at Monday, December 9th at 10am at St. James the Apostle Catholic Church at 34700 Fremont Blvd in Fremont, CA. All are welcome. Flowers can be sent directly to the Church in her name. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Viola Blythe Community Service Center in Newark, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 6, 2019