Gloria Jean Sanchez
July 29, 1942 – February 20, 2020
Resident of Fremont
Gloria Jean Banuelos-Sanchez, 77, of Fremont passed away Thursday morning, February 20th, 2020. She was born in Silva Maternity House in Niles on July 29th 1942 to Emeterio and Christina Banuelos.
Married to the Love of her life Alfredo "Fred" Sanchez in 1961 and had 3 wonderful sons, Fred Sanchez Jr, Jeffery Sanchez, and Richard Sanchez. Loving Grandmother to 5 Grandchildren Jordan Sanchez, Jeremy Sanchez, Chris Maxwell, Nicole Maxwell, and Marcus Sanchez. Great-Grandma to Kaliya Sanchez, Solomon Toki, Cassius Durham, Luna Durham, Isaiah Maxwell, and Theo Esteban.
Also surviving by her brother David and 2 sisters Frances and Margaret. Always in the kitchen she loved to cook and bake, loved everything Disney, her San Francisco Giants, spoiling her Grandkids to death, and in her younger years loved to go camping at Pine crest Camp Grounds and taking family trips making memories to last lifetimes. But most of all loved and would do anything for her family.
She was a Spicy light "from Decato" that was incredibly loving, truly respected, and left an everlasting memory on anyone who met her. Her love for her family knew no bounds. You will be unbelievably missed.
We love you!
Memorial Service pending.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 25, 2020