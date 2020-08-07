1/1
Gloria Johnson
1947 - 2020
Gloria Johnson
August 9, 1947 - June 25, 2020
Resident of Oakland, CA
Gloria Dean Johnson's Home-going was Saturday, July 25, 2020. At the age of 72, she leaves behind her son, Lawrence Johnson, daughter, Dr. Kamilah Johnson, two grandsons, Lawrence Johnson Jr. and Darren Josey, and a host of family and friends.
She was a selfless daughter, sister, mother, wife and friend. Her smile was infectious, her faith unwavering, and she was adventurous in life. She was simply a "Phenomenal Woman" who will be missed by all who had the pleasure of being in her company.
Chapel of the Chimes, Oakland


View the online memorial for Gloria Johnson

Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Chapel of the Chimes/Oakland
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of the Chimes/Oakland
4499 Piedmont Avenue
Oakland, CA 94611
(510) 654-0123
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
August 4, 2020
Sherri
Family
August 4, 2020
Gloria will be forever missed by our family. She was a strong, beautiful, caring woman who always encouraged me and my daughters Rawley and Ryoko with loving words. She also kept it real with her honesty. She was more like my aunt than my cousin and my my Norma’s best friend.
Sherri Irving
Family
August 4, 2020
Love d you lil sister.
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Dollie Miller
Friend
August 4, 2020
Norma Irving
Family
August 3, 2020
Brenda Kidd-Hale
Friend
August 3, 2020
Margarite Franklin
Classmate
August 3, 2020
A Beautiful Lady with a happy and caring spirit. Will miss that great smile and laughter. Prayers to the family, and may God continue to Bless you all.
Jamesetta Robinson
Friend
August 3, 2020
She was a Phenomenal woman!
Jacqueline Boutte-Campbell
Family
August 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Susan Carol Eve
Friend
