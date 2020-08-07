Gloria JohnsonAugust 9, 1947 - June 25, 2020Resident of Oakland, CAGloria Dean Johnson's Home-going was Saturday, July 25, 2020. At the age of 72, she leaves behind her son, Lawrence Johnson, daughter, Dr. Kamilah Johnson, two grandsons, Lawrence Johnson Jr. and Darren Josey, and a host of family and friends.She was a selfless daughter, sister, mother, wife and friend. Her smile was infectious, her faith unwavering, and she was adventurous in life. She was simply a "Phenomenal Woman" who will be missed by all who had the pleasure of being in her company.Chapel of the Chimes, Oakland