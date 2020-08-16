Gloria Johnson

Gloria JohnsonAugust 19, 1947 - July 25, 2020Resident of Oakland, CAGloria Dean Johnson's Home-going was Saturday, July 25, 2020.At the age of 72,she leaves behindher son,LawrenceJohnson,daughter, Dr. Kamilah Johnson, two grandsons, Lawrence Johnson Jr. and Darren Josey, and a host of family and friends.She was a selfless daughter, sister, mother, wife and friend. Her smile was infectious, her faith unwavering, and she was adventurous in life. She was simply a "Phenomenal Woman" who will be missed by all who had the pleasure of being in her company.Chapel of the Chimes, Oakland