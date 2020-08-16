1/1
Gloria Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Johnson
August 19, 1947 - July 25, 2020
Resident of Oakland, CA
Gloria Dean Johnson's Home-going was Saturday, July 25, 2020.
At the age of 72,
she leaves behind
her son,
Lawrence
Johnson,
daughter, Dr. Kamilah Johnson, two grandsons, Lawrence Johnson Jr. and Darren Josey, and a host of family and friends.
She was a selfless daughter, sister, mother, wife and friend. Her smile was infectious, her faith unwavering, and she was adventurous in life. She was simply a "Phenomenal Woman" who will be missed by all who had the pleasure of being in her company.
Chapel of the Chimes, Oakland


View the online memorial for Gloria Johnson



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Chapel of the Chimes/Oakland
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of the Chimes/Oakland
4499 Piedmont Avenue
Oakland, CA 94611
(510) 654-0123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved