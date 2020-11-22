Gloria Louis Lincoln
January 8, 1938 - November 15, 2020
Resident of Concord
Gloria Louise Lincoln passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday. She was a wonderful woman with a full life, and she had a passionate love for her family and many friends.
Gloria was a proud Italian who was born in San Francisco, California and spent most of her life in the East Bay. Gloria worked a majority of her life as a legal secretary and was known as the best typist and short hand specialist ever. A very sharp woman who worked different jobs her entire life to keep her mind active and to learn new skills with enthusiasm.
Gloria loved cooking big Italian dinners, socializing with people, and was always up for a chat over cocktails. Visiting her son in New York City was a yearly highlight, and loved every holiday with family and friends. She always had a gift in hand when arriving and always sent a thank you card, filled with appreciation.
Gloria is survived by her loving son Stephen Charles Lincoln. Gloria was very proud of him and did everything to give him an amazing life. She was a complete success as a mother, and their bond will last for eternity. She also leaves behind longtime companion Bob Uriarte. Gloria was the daughter of Charlie John Romani and Laura Pauline Passaglia. Living relatives on her mother's side include Elaine Foppiano-Brmalj and Garry Foppiano. On her father's side Paula Romani, Christine Tenconi and daughter Francesca Tenconi. She also leaves behind her god daughter Lisa Nick-Scott, who she loved very much and thought of as a daughter. While her immediate family was small, she thought of her friends as family and their children as her children and grandchildren. She had an endless love for all of the above.
Throughout the years Gloria was active and held positions within in many organizations, clubs and classes. These included being a proud member of the Lionesses Club, the Elks Club, Children's Skin Disease Foundation/ Camp Wonder, the US Steel Survivors Club, Pittsburg High School Community and the Druids (President May 2003-April 2004). A dynamic member of the Concord Historical Society and a docent at the Galindo Home & Gardens. She was a star bocce player for many years, and won a few championships within the Concord Bocce Federation.
A celebration of life will happen spring 2021. Contact her son Stephen directly for future events and a list for charitable contributions in her name: Madlincoln@me.com. Please express condolences at oakparkhillschapel.com View the online memorial for Gloria Louis Lincoln