Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
2200 E. 18th St.
Antioch, CA
Gloria M. Biglow


1930 - 2019
Gloria M. Biglow Obituary
Gloria M. Biglow
July 14, 1930 - November 8, 2019
Resident of Antioch
Gloria M. Biglow passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the age of 89.
Gloria was born in Antioch, CA and graduated from Antioch High School. She was employed by Contra Costa County, Department of Weights and Measures in Martinez after high school and later was employed by US Steel in Pittsburg for 23 years before retiring.
Gloria was a member of Native Daughters, she volunteered for Friends of the Antioch Library and the Hospice Thrift Store in Antioch. Gloria loved to read and do crossword puzzles, she had a great affection for cats and dogs, music and dance.
Gloria is proceeded in death by her husband F. Judson Biglow, her parents Manuel de Santos and Lena Mazzoni de Santos, and brother Robert Santos.
Gloria is survived by her cousins, Kathy Reis of Antioch, Debbie Lawson (Rubin) of Pittsburg, Gerald Reis (Kurt Feichtmeir) of Portland, OR, Dianne Pucci (Guy) of Lewiston, ID, John Anello (Pat) of Antioch and many more cousins and friends.
Friends and Family are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 10:00am to 12:00 noon at Holy Cross Cemetery, 2200 E. 18th St., Antioch, 925-757-0658. Interment to follow visitation. In lieu of flowers please make donations to "Friends of Antioch Library" or "Antioch Animal Services."


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 14, 2019
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 14, 2019
