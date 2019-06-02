East Bay Times Obituaries
Gloria Marie Mattson


Gloria Marie Mattson
November 1, 1926 - May 26, 2019
Resident of Concord
Gloria Marie was born on Nov. 1, 1926 to her parents Andrew and Marguerite Ferrera. She was their only child. She was born in her grandmother's home in Monleone, Cicagna, Genova, Italy. Shortly after her birth she returned to her parent's home in New Jersey until she was ten and her family moved to California for the rest of her life. She passed away on May 26, 2019, after a stroke the day before. She was active and healthy until the day she died at 92. She was a servant to many in the community, and active in her church and The Concord Historical Society until the end. She remained socially active all her life with a large circle of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Fred Mattson, son Gary Mattson and her granddaughter, Rebecca.
She is survived by her son James and Bonnie Mattson, Michael Kritscher, husband of Rebecca, and three grandchildren, Jennifer, Christopher and Laura. Gloria has 11 great grandchildren, Thomas, Piper, Spencer, Connor, Julia, Ross, Aynlsee, Zachary, Chloe, Owen, and Hazel. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate if you wish, to the First Christian Church, 3039 Willow Pass Rd, Concord CA, 94519.


Published in East Bay Times on June 2, 2019
