Gloria Marie Mattson

November 1, 1926 - May 26, 2019

Resident of Concord

Gloria Marie was born on Nov. 1, 1926 to her parents Andrew and Marguerite Ferrera. She was born in her grandmother's home in Monleone, Italy. She passed away on May 26, 2019, after a stroke the day before. She was active and healthy until the day she died at 92. She was a servant to many in the community, and active in her church and The Concord Historical Society until the end. She remained socially active all her life with a large circle of friends.

The funeral service will be held on June 8, 2019, at the First Christian Church, 3039 Willow Pass Road in Concord, CA at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, you may donate if you wish, to the First Christian Church, 3039 Willow Pass Rd, Concord CA, 94519.





