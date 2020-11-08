Gloria Polastri
November 10, 1926 - October 24, 2020
Former Resident of Walnut Creek, CA
Saturday, October 24, 2020 Gloria (Acebo) Polastri, originally from Stony Creek, CT passed away peacefully at Evergreen Woods, North Branford, CT. Wife of the late Joseph Eugene Polastri, Gloria was born November 10, 1926. She was the daughter of the late Ezekiel Gomez Acebo and Marie (Banca) Acebo.
Mother to the late James Steven Polastri and the late Joseph Edward Polastri. Gloria is survived by her son David Robert Polastri and his wife Theresa Polastri of Guilford. Grandchildren Christopher Joseph Polastri, Nicholas Andrew Polastri and his wife Kaitlin (Pelazza) Polastri and Steven Travis Norris.
Prior to retirement, Gloria worked as a Physical Therapist in Branford, CT. Gloria enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, golfing and painting with oils.
The Polastri Family is grateful to the staff at Evergreen Woods for their compassionate care. Funeral arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Evergreen Woods. Employee Appreciation Fund, Attention Nina O'Rouke, 88 Notch Hill Road, North Branford, CT .