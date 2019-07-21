East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham-Hitch Mortuary
4167 First Street
Pleasanton, CA 94566-6705
(925) 846-5624
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Graham-Hitch Mortuary
4167 First Street
Pleasanton, CA 94566-6705
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Staude
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Staude

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Staude Obituary
Gloria Staude
Resident of Pleasanton
Gloria Ann Maniscalco Staude, age 82, passed away July 13, 2019 in Pleasanton, CA following a short illness.
Gloria is survived by her sisters Marie Damato and Paula Henderson, her grown children Greg Staude and Noelle Magill [Joe Magill], her grandchildren Nicholas Magill [Dr. Liz Edgar], Sheila Magill [Ryan Beard], Nicole Kuykendall [Bill Mickle], Colleen Magill and Rachael Magill, as well as her two great-grandchildren, Madison Magill and Robert Magill-Beard.
Gloria was born and raised in San Francisco, where she met her future husband William (Bill) Staude of 40 years, whom she was predeceased by in 2005. Gloria lived in Pleasanton for over 50 years. She loved her family, her dog Mitzi, her garden, shopping, and cooking. A member of the NorCal Widows & Widowers Club, Gloria served as president for the past three years.
A memorial service will be held for Gloria on July 29, at 11:00am at the Graham Hitch Mortuary located in Pleasanton, CA.


View the online memorial for Gloria Staude
Published in East Bay Times on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham-Hitch Mortuary
Download Now