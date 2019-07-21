|
Gloria Staude
Resident of Pleasanton
Gloria Ann Maniscalco Staude, age 82, passed away July 13, 2019 in Pleasanton, CA following a short illness.
Gloria is survived by her sisters Marie Damato and Paula Henderson, her grown children Greg Staude and Noelle Magill [Joe Magill], her grandchildren Nicholas Magill [Dr. Liz Edgar], Sheila Magill [Ryan Beard], Nicole Kuykendall [Bill Mickle], Colleen Magill and Rachael Magill, as well as her two great-grandchildren, Madison Magill and Robert Magill-Beard.
Gloria was born and raised in San Francisco, where she met her future husband William (Bill) Staude of 40 years, whom she was predeceased by in 2005. Gloria lived in Pleasanton for over 50 years. She loved her family, her dog Mitzi, her garden, shopping, and cooking. A member of the NorCal Widows & Widowers Club, Gloria served as president for the past three years.
A memorial service will be held for Gloria on July 29, at 11:00am at the Graham Hitch Mortuary located in Pleasanton, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on July 21, 2019