Gloria Silva
Liturgy
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Holy Rosary Church
1313 A St.
Antioch, CA
Gloria Tiscareno Silva


Gloria Tiscareno Silva Obituary
Gloria Tiscareno Silva
March 29, 1952 - April 22, 2019
Resident of Pittsburg
Gloria Silva passed away surrounded by her family and friends on April 22, 2019, after a courageous fight from cancer. Born on March 29, 1952 in Pittsburg and graduated from Pittsburg High School. She was employed by Sutter County District Attorney's Office, A.D. Seeno Construction Company, Comcast Cable and Live Nation.
Gloria is survived by her loving husband Alfred Silva. Children Adrian Mijares (Lisa), Joaquin Mijares (Rachel), Steven Silva (Shannon) and Alicia Ruffner (Bret) She also leaves 13 grandchildren which were her pride and joy. Also survived by her sister Stella Tiscareno Scarborough, Frank Tiscareno, and John Tiscareno. Preceded in death by her parents, Salvador and Dora Tiscareno.
Memorial funeral liturgy will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10am at the Most Holy Rosary Church, 1313 A St. Antioch, Ca 94509 followed by a reception at Church of the Good Shepherd Parish Hall 3200 Harbor St., Pittsburg.


View the online memorial for Gloria Tiscareno Silva
Published in East Bay Times on May 5, 2019
