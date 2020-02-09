|
Glorian Crosslin
April 4, 1939 - February 6, 2020
Resident of Pleasanton
Glorian Crosslin passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, Feb 6th after battling pneumonia for the past month. Glorian was born in Oakland, CA and graduated from Castlemont High School. While attending San Jose State University she took what is known today as a "gap year" and joined World Airways as a stewardess to travel the world. During a layover at home, she met the love of her life Joe Crosslin on a blind date. After dating an entire month, they were engaged on Thanksgiving Day and were married on June 19, 1965.
In 1967, they bought their 1st home in Pleasanton, CA in which they raised their three daughters, Kim McGuire (Tony), Lisa Moffett (Darren), and Lora. After being a dedicated homemaker, frequent volunteer and chauffeur, her next act was as Real Estate Agent for 33 years. While keeping one toe in Real Estate over the past 10 years she turned her focus to charity work with the Assistance League of Pleasanton and several committees at St. Augustine's.
Her greatest joy outside of bridge was her family, in particular her two grandchildren Rowan Moffett and Brooke McGuire.
She will be greatly missed for her energy, warm smile, and dedication to her family.
Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Pleasanton, CA on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Notes4Hope - www.notes4hope.org. breast cancer charity.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020