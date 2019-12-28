|
Gondica Elisabeth Strykers
January 23, 1933 - December 23, 2019
Longtime Kensington Resident
Adelgonda "Gondica" Elisabeth Berger Strykers (Oma) passed away in a peaceful manner with family by her side in Concord California. Gondica was born in The Netherlands, the eighth of Bernard Maria Berger and Julie Hortense Hanlo Berger's nine children. She was raised in the town of Venlo during World War II. During the war her family home was bombed and Gondica survived with family members in the cellar. Gondica's father was the Burgermeister (Mayor) of Venlo before, during, and after the German occupation. During occupation, he refused to acknowledge German rule and went into hiding. This interrupted Gondica's grade school attendance for some time. Gondica's oldest brother was captured while working with the underground resistance and died in a German concentration camp. As with many during that time, the war had a great influence on Gondica, and she had fond memories of the American and allied forces liberating the Netherlands as the war ended.
Following some nursing studies and work in that field, Gondica married Peter H. Strykers on May 11th, 1957 in Venlo. Peter and Gondica moved to Berkeley, California soon after the marriage so Peter could complete his medical training at Herrick Hospital. Both Peter and Gondica assimilated into the United States quickly, making many American and fellow immigrant friends, and became U.S. citizens. Upon completion of Peter's training they built a house in Kensington California, where they lived for over 55 years. The home was the center of many gatherings, celebrations and happy memories.
While maintaining the household and raising four kids, Gondica found time to volunteer at many charities and non-profits that supported those in need. These included Suicide Prevention, Meals on Wheels, Catholic Charities and several soup kitchens. As the kids moved on to college and work, Gondica attended college herself and became a Registered Nurse in her early fifties, specializing in Oncology at Highland Hospital for over 20 years.
Gondica was a devout Catholic and prayed for us all. She loved the arts, bird watching and all animals, but most of all she loved her family and friends. Gondica was a role model to all who knew her, always there when you needed care or support of some kind. Oma, as she was called after becoming a grandmother, always saw the good in people and tried to make others do the same. She was loved dearly by her kids, their spouses, grandkids and great grandkids, nieces and nephews. She was especially devoted to all her grand and great grandchildren and they all loved to go stay with Oma and Opa in Kensington.
Gondica was predeceased by her parents, her husband Peter, grandson Derek Philbert and 7 of her 8 siblings. She is survived by her sister Annemie De Quartel, daughter Julia Philbert (Tom), son Peter Strykers (Fiona), son Vincent Strykers (Linda), daughter Estelle Strykers-Santiago and grandchildren Luke Philbert (Blaire), Alyssa Strykers, Shelbie Strykers, Vincent Strykers, Mariah Strykers, Sara Santiago, Peter Strykers, Gondica Strykers, and great- grandchildren Derek and Weston Philbert.
Special thanks to nieces Alexandra Dronkers and Caroline Nelson for their devotion and visits. Additional thanks to the wonderful caregivers and staff at Oakmont of Concord and the Kaiser Hospice staff.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a which supports those in need. Private family services will be held.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 28, 2019