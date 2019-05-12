Gordon "Mac" and Ann McPherson

October 26, 1931 - January 25, 2019 and August 6, 1927 - April 9, 2019

Brentwood, CA

Gordon "Mac" McPherson passed away on January 25, 2019 at the age of 87. His loving wife and companion, Ann, joined him in heaven two months later on April 9, just 2 days before their 67th wedding anniversary. She was 91.

An eternally optimistic man with a great sense of humor, Mac was born in Detroit on October 26, 1931. He was the son of Scottish immigrants, John and Mathilda McPherson. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1951 and served as a Navy corpsman in Korea.

A gentle and patient woman with a proclivity for helping others, Ann was born Helen Ann Klatt in Los Angeles on August 6, 1927 to John and Helen McSweeney Klatt. She graduated from Samuel Merritt College of Nursing in 1951. She then enlisted in the US Navy and was stationed at Bremerton Naval Hospital. It was at Bremerton that Mac and Ann first met. Though Ann was an officer and outranked him, Mac was able to use his charm and perseverance to win her over. The two were married on April 11, 1952. The family quickly grew with five children over a span of nine years.

Mac graduated from UC Berkeley in 1960. He went on to earn a teaching credential and a Masters Degree in Education. Over a career of thirty years, Mac was a highly successful teacher and principal at several schools in Milpitas. Ann continued her education and became a nurse practitioner in 1979. She worked at the student health services at UC Berkeley and later at San Jose State. Their family was of central importance for Mac and Ann. They were devout Catholics and both served their church as lay ministers, premarital counselors, and food pantry volunteers. After retirement, Ann and Mac moved to Cary, NC and then to Brentwood, CA, where they experienced joy and happiness with family and friends.

Along with their five children, Mike (Alice) of Brentwood, John of San Jose, Kathy (Dave) of Cary, NC, Sandy (Duane) of Danville, and Mark (Terri) of Raleigh, NC, Mac and Ann are survived by their five grandchildren, Ellie, Will, Matt, Kate, and Mitch.

Family and friends are invited to a mass and memorial service for Mac and Ann on Friday, May 17, 2019, 1:00 pm at St Anne Catholic Church, 2800 Camino Diablo, Byron, CA





