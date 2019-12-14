|
Gordon Byron Hilty
Nov. 18, 1957 – Nov. 12, 2019
Chico, California
Loving husband, father, brother, uncle, son, friend and so much more, Gordy passed away in Chico, California on November 12, 2019. Gordy is a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School in Richmond, CA. He went on to receive EMT training from Los Medanos College and graduated from Stanford's School of Emergency Medicine with a Paramedic certificate in 1981. After his career as an EMT / Paramedic, Gordy went on to the Oakland Police Department as an Officer and Evidence Specialists. He also worked for the San Jose Police Department as a dispatcher. Gordy leaves behind his loving wife Jennifer, sons Brandon and Jacob, sisters Linda and Diana, and brothers Wayne and Larry. Services will be held at the Sanctuary Ministries in Concord, California. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Widows and Orphans Aid Association of the Oakland Police Department, PO Box 1061, Lafayette, California 94549; or The Pain Research Foundation at www.flight-pain.org.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 14, 2019